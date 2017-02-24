5 Amazing Indoor Cat Trees and Perches

Cats are natural explorers and climbing up trees, jumping over walls and perching on fences is in their genes. In recent times we tend to encourage our cats to stay indoors more, but it’s very important to still give them space to play and still live an enriched life. One way for you to ensure you give your feline friend an outlet to do this is to build or install a cat tree or perches.

To get you inspired, here are seven amazing ways for your cat to climb and perch indoors!

REAL DIY CAT TREE

This stunning project utilises actual tree cuttings to make a fun play area for your feline friends to explore freely. Mixing different materials like wood, twine and fur will amuse your cats for hours, and it can be used as a scratching post and a bed for them to nap! Follow the instructions by DIY expert Brittany Goldwyn here.

2. THUNDERDOME CAT ACTIVITY CENTRE

If DIY isn’t your thing, Etsy store CatastrophiCreations has just the solution. Not quite a tree, the Thunderdome features perches, canvas hammocks and scratching posts that attach to your wall. This contraption will provide amusement for your cats while simultaneously bringing out the adventurer in them. Buy it here: www.etsy.com.

3. THE HICAT TOMCAT 4

Not quite a tree, not quite a perch, the Tomcat 4 by Hicat is a quirky but stylish installation for your home. The giant tube is made from coir, a fibre extracted from the husk of coconuts, so it’s perfect for your moggies to climb while releasing tension in their claws. The cubby-holes allow for them to hide away or get to the top and bottom of the piece, and accessories are available so you can customise it however you see fit. Buy it here: www.hicat.co.uk.

4. A REAL WOOD CAT TREE

Another DIY option, but much more simple than the first climbing frame we showed you, this cat tree utilises a fallen branch, rope and twine. You can make this as large or as small as you want to, but it’s always best to give your fur children as much room to prowl as possible. The instructions are very easy to follow and you can add little touches as you go, such as an area for scratching, a perch to sleep on and some little toys for them to ‘hunt’. Make it here: www.meillakotona.fi

5. CHAMPION CAT FITNESS COMPLEX

Ropes and slopes can be just as challenging for your pets as a tree trunk, and this activity centre really hones in on that. Using a mixture of materials to awaken their senses, the Champion will provide endless entertainment for your cats. This one even features two bowls to place food and water, so they really do have to hunt for their next meal. You can buy this on Etsy from the HappyTailsStore.

6. CATISSA MODULAR CAT CLIMBING TOWER

This unmistakably stylish play area works as a place to sleep, hide and play without restriction. Cats like to sleep somewhere that feels safe, secure and comfortable, and the four modules are perfectly designed to accommodate for just that with sheepskin cushions, which really take comfort levels up a notch. Featuring a little step system, this Catissa tower is just the thing for the felines who like to survey their area from a range of different perspectives. The best part? You can purchase this from the Style Tails shop! www.store.styletails.com.

7. GIANT TANGLED CAT TREE

Potentially one for a much larger space, this breath-taking piece was designed by architect Mauro Brigham for Bham Design Studio when he renovated an old water tower into a fully functioning, contemporary family home. Ideal for your four legged friends who love being up high and have bounds of energy, this installation was treated and placed into the home as is, and provides a wealth of entertainment. See more at mymodernmet.com.

The possibilities truly are endless. Any cat that spends a long period of time indoors needs to be able to explore their natural instincts and with some of the ideas above, you can guarantee a lifetime of happiness for your furry friends and you.

Does your cat love to climb and perch? What do you think of these ideas? Tell us in the comments below!