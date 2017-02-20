5 of the UK’s Most Scenic Dog Walks

For the growing puppy or active adult dog, an outdoor adventure is just the thing for burning off energy, improving health and fitness, and exploring new places – not to mention doing wonders for your own wellbeing too!

While we may be in the midst of a frosty and foggy spell so typical for British winter time, few things beat away the cobwebs better than a long and leisurely dog walk. And when it comes to scenic settings for dog lovers, the UK has an abundance on offer.

From coastal walks in Cornwall, to pooch-friendly ruins in the Scottish Borders and beyond, we’ve rounded up 5 of the most beautiful walks in the UK for dog-lovers across the country.

CORNWALL: Perranporth Beach

Cornwall is known for its endless stretches of rugged coastlines, and miles of beautiful beaches. For anyone looking for the perfect walk for your pup, Perranporth Beach is hard to beat. Stretching across 3 miles, when the tide is low the beach joins with its neighbour Penhale sands to form one of the largest stretches of unbroken beach on the North Coast. With dunes, rock pools, caves and a stream, it’s certainly a scenic route, and locals’ favourite The Pavilion Boatshed Ice-Cream Parlour host frequent ‘doggy’ days where they make ice-creams for your pet pooch to raise money for the K9 crusaders charity.

Making sure your dog is active is an essential part of his physical and mental development, especially for growing puppies. Introducing him to plenty of new places, noises, smells and people will set him up for a confident and healthy future. You can support this by feeding a high quality food like EUKANUBA, which is designed to meet the nutritional needs of your dog in this very important stage of his life. The right food will help improve trainability, performance, strengthen bones, support lean muscle growth and aid with building your dog’s natural defences, which are so important when enjoying the great outdoors.

2. BERKSHIRE: Kennet & Avon Canal

Berkshire’s 87-mile-long Kennet and Avon canal stretches from London to the Bristol Channel, passing through some of West Berkshire’s most stunning landscape. One of the most beautiful walks on offer for dog-lovers is a five-and-a-half-mile circular pub walk from the Rowbarge in Woolhampton. A predominantly flat walk with a few gentle inclines, this scenic route is the British countryside at its very best, passing a quaint tea-room, canal boats and wildlife a-plenty. Finish your walk in the garden of The Rowbarge; a traditional and characterful dog-friendly pub, it holds dog walks to raise money and awareness for local charity Dogs Trust.

3. SCOTLAND: Dryburgh Abbey, Scottish Borders

Scotland has a plethora of dog-friendly days out on offer, but by far one of the most beautiful is Dryburgh Abbey in the Scottish Borders. Fused with history and culture, it’s a 4.5 mile walk that was much beloved by the great national figure, Sir Walter Scott. Taking in woodland, riverside tracks, 3 stiles, the historic abbey and countless riverbanks, the abbey ruins welcome dogs, so you can get your history fix with your furry friend in tow. Spend the night at the Dryburgh Abbey Hotel, a four-times winner in the Scottish Hotel Awards “Dog Friendly Hotel of the Year” category.

4. THE MIDLANDS: Berrington Hall

The National Trust offers picturesque dog walks all over the country, but one of our favourites for you and your four-legged friend is Berrington Hall, nestled in the Heresford countryside. The walk spans 250 acres of parkland and woods, and dogs are welcome in all areas of the parkland, courtyard and most of the gardens. With a fourteen-acre lake, there’s much to see for both you and your furry friend, and you can end your walk at the Servants’ Hall tea-room when you’re done.

5. SOMERSET: Brean Beach

One of the UK’s most dog-friendly beaches is Somerset’s Brean Beach. With a natural pier, vivid cliffs and a Victorian fort, walkers can stroll along the beach before climbing up Brean down for unbeatable views of the fort and the lively sea swelling below. As well as unlimited access for four-legged friends on the beach, there are dog-friendly campsites dotted around the vicinity, perfect if you want to make a weekend of your walk.

*This post is sponsored by EUKANUBA