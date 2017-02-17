TRENDS: 5 Stylish Ways to Hide Your Cat Litter Box

Being a cat owner definitely has its perks, there are also pitfalls. While having a cat litter box is essential, sometimes it’s difficult to find one which serves its purpose and isn’t an eyesore. Contrary to popular belief, style and practicality are not mutually exclusive, and we’ve found some fantastic options and DIY tricks to keep your kitty’s toilet cleverly disguised.

CAT WASHROOM LITTER BOX CONCEALER

This stylish cabinet will perfectly blend with the décor of your bathroom (or any other room in your home). Dress it with a couple of your favourite coffee table books and a plant or vase full of gorgeous flowers to disguise any less than favourable odours.

Buy it here: amazon.co.uk

2. A CLEVER DIY CAT LITTER CABINET

This tutorial shows you how to hide your feline’s litter box in a stylish and practical way. Dust from the wood chips, pellets or whatever else you use in the tray will be kept to a minimum as a little square of carpet acts like a mat for your cat to wipe it’s feet on. You can also hide all of your litter cleaning products in here too, keeping mess and clutter to a minimum!

Make it: www.diynetwork.com

3. AN IKEA CAT HACK LITTER BOX

The uses for almost all of IKEA’s products are endless. This smart DIY turns a tall cabinet on it’s side, making for a spacious place for your furry friend to do her business in private style. With the addition of a cat flap, entry to the litter box is simple and discreet.

Make it: www.ikeahackers.net

4. A CUSTOMISED KITCHEN CUPBOARD

If you have a storage space in your kitchen that houses all of your cat essentials, put the litter tray in there, too. This clever design by Dominic McKenzie is simple, but you may be best off finding someone who is handy with a jigsaw to create an entryway. Slot a shelf in to split the cupboard in two, and pop a scoop and some bags on top to keep everything together.

5 . THE WICKER BASKET CAT LITTER BOX

This option would work beautifully for the more rustic home. Place a blanket and a couple of cushions on top to make the space look a little more cosy and a little less like your fur baby’s toilet!

Make it here: nocturnalknits.com

Have you come up with a novel way to hide your cat’s litter tray? Tell us about it in the comments below!