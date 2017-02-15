How to Create Your Own Lush Indoor Cat Garden

If your cat spends most or all of their time indoors, a cat garden is a great way to bring the outdoors inside and provide some much needed stimulation. Cats are natural foragers so an indoor garden is an ingenious little boredom buster that your cat will get a kick out of sniffing and bushing against like they would in the great outdoors. A properly curated cat garden with the right selection of plants will also provide plenty of health benefits for your feline.

Read: 7 Ways to Keep an Indoor Cat Happy

Here’s our quick guide to creating a lush and stimulating indoor garden for your cat:

1. PICK THE PERFECT SPOT

To start with, you’ll need to pick a place to put your garden. If you can, try to have it close to a window where your plants can absorb natural sunlight throughout the day, plus your cat will love basking there while they enjoy the garden.

You will need to consider what size garden you can accommodate in your home. If you live in an apartment or a flat, you can save valuable floor space by placing your garden on top of an existing piece of furniture like a side table cabinet or window ledge, or even integrating it into your decor like the DIY pallet coffee table below.

Be sure to have a steady table or surface that the garden can fit on. You don’t want a small area that your cat has trouble getting onto. If you cat struggles to get to the garden or you have it on a wobbly surface, you may end up coming home to a huge mess!

2. GET YOUR SUPPLIES

Once you have picked a spot in your home you feel both you and your cat can agree on it’s time to go shopping for some supplies. Cat gardens are cheap to make and easy to maintain so you should be able to get everything you need from your local garden store.

Opt for a planter which is the right height for your cat to get their head into, but not so big that they can climb into it and do their business!

Choose some soil that will help your plants grow and thrive. Go for organic if you can so you’re not passing on any nasties to your cat. If in doubt, speak to your local garden centre about the best options.

Next you need to pick out what plants you want to spoil your cat with. Catnip is the most obvious choice but some other plants you may want to consider are cat grass, mint, cat thyme, lemongrass, and valerian.

3. KNOW YOUR CAT-FRIENDLY PLANTS

Here are some of the more popular plants to put in your garden which are cat safe and a great are sure to prove popular with your pussy:

Catnip: Can calm your cat and relieve stress and anxiety

Can calm your cat and relieve stress and anxiety Cat grass: Provides numerous nutrients that benefit your cat as they enjoy chewing it

Provides numerous nutrients that benefit your cat as they enjoy chewing it Mint: Has a welcoming scent that most cats will enjoy as an addition to their garden

Has a welcoming scent that most cats will enjoy as an addition to their garden Cat thyme: Gives off a scent that cats enjoy almost as much, if not more, than catnip

Gives off a scent that cats enjoy almost as much, if not more, than catnip Lemongrass: Has a catnip like effect on cats and can make a great substitute

Has a catnip like effect on cats and can make a great substitute Valerian: Helps to calm anxious cats and is great to use when going on trips or to the vet

These are just a few of the herbs you can place in your garden. If you want to add in other plants for yourself be sure to check they are edible for cats. While you might not think your kitty would be into dangerous plants, cats are quite notorious for eating flowers that they shouldn’t be munching on.

4. MAINTAINING YOUR CAT GARDEN

Make sure to follow all instructions on the seed packet or the plant guard after your purchase.

If possible, set a reminder on your phone for watering times and days so you don’t miss out during your first few weeks growing the cat garden.

If you don’t see buds within 3-7 days you may want to investigate why the plants may not be growing.

Never bury seeds deeper than their recommended depth or they won’t properly be able to absorb sunlight that they need to grow.

Always make sure to check your garden and remove bugs that may damage the plants to keep everything as healthy as possible.

Have you created your own cat garden? What are your cat’s favourite plants? Tell us in the comments below!