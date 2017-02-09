5 Spectacular Dog Friendly Holidays in France

When it comes to the finer things in life, France are reigning champions; from luxury wines to vintage cheeses to the sweetest of pastries and beyond. And as somewhere that boasts fashionable cities, sun-drenched seaside towns, snowy mountains and wooded valleys all in one country, it’s not surprising that over 80 million tourists visit France each year. With that in mind, we’ve curated five of the best dog-friendly holidays for you to choose from in France, so you can enjoy this beautiful country in all its glory with your four-legged-friend in tow.

GETTING THERE:

Changes to the law in 2012 mean it’s easier than ever before to travel with your pet around Europe. You can travel on the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle with your pooch in the car with you. If you haven’t already, you will need to get a Pet Passport. Speak to your vet about obtaining a Pet Passport and ensure you know what requirements your pet must meet before returning to the UK, which include a visit to a local vet for a check up and a tapeworm treatment – full details of the PET Travel Scheme can be found at: www.gov.uk.

BORDEAUX

If you want to visit France’s most famous wine-growing region, Bordeaux is the place for you. Stay at La Maison du Lierre; an elegant boutique hotel housed in downtown Bordeaux in an 18th century building, it’s a charming and pet-friendly oasis with a Mediterranean vibe. And if you’re looking for the perfect place for a leisurely stroll with your dog, try the river between the Place du Marché and the Water Mirror, where you can amble away a few hours admiring the inspiring 18th century architecture that lines the river front. BOOK NOW

2. COTE D’AZUR

Also known as the French Riviera, the Cote D’Azur spans the Mediterranean coastline of France’s most south easterly corner. Located in Mougins and just minutes from glamorous Cannes, boutique hotel Les Rosees offers visitors a beautiful base for exploring France’s sparkling coastline. Take your pet pooch for dinner with you in Mougins; a medieval town that’s managed to retain its provincial charm and is packed with art galleries and eateries a-plenty. Try Le Rendez Vouz de Mougins; set in a beautiful location, this local restaurant offers French gourmet food at its finest. BOOK NOW

3. DORDOGNE

Nestled amongst tall trees in a peaceful, green valley is dog friendly B&B Le Moulin Neuf. Surrounded by picturesque wooded forests, this idyllic B&B is hard to beat. And with 15 acres of garden to explore, it’s the perfect spot for dog lovers. The Dordogne region is a beautiful part of the country to visit, especially if you’ve got a pooch with you for good company. Walking through this the famous wine region, this part of France offers stunning scenery of idyllic villages, 16th century hamlets and rolling hills. BOOK NOW

4. PARIS

One of the world’s most romantic cities, Paris is the place to go if you’re after sophisticated shopping, stunning architecture and the crème de la crème of French food. And if you want your pet pooch to come for the ride, opt to stay in one of the city’s many dog-friendly hotels such as the Hotel de Londres Eiffel. Just a short walk from the Eiffel Tower, the hotel offers 30 stylish rooms and is home to the owner’s own golden retriever – Samba – who loves relaxing in the lobby. If you’re feeling peckish, check out nearby pet-friendly La Fontaine de Mars. One of the oldest bistros in Paris, it has an abundance of charm and offers weekly classics such as Monday’s bavette à l’échalote and Tuesday’s pot-au-feu and an impressive wine list. BOOK NOW

5. ST TROPEZ

If the South of France is more your style, channel F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Beautiful and the Damned by staying in St Tropez’s Kube Hotel. A sleek and stylish hotel with an endless pool offering an unbeatable ocean vista, the Kube Hotel is St Tropez luxury at its very best. Nearby Moorea Private Beach is one of St Tropez’s most popular spots, and as a pet friendly paradise, bring your four-legged friend along for a swim in the sumptuous Mediterranean Sea. BOOK NOW

