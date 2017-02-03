New Galaxy Inspired Dog Collars & Leads by Hiro + Wolf

Eclectic doggy designers Hiro + Wolf have done it again with this new out-of-this-world Galaxy collection. Inspired by everything outer-space, the range uses exclusive fabrics in prints like ‘Nebula’ and ‘Sprite’ across a whole host of gorgeous goods for hip hounds and cool cats.

Choose from designer dog and cat collars, leads, bow ties and bandanas, each made from vibrantly printed fabrics and hand finished with celestial blue leather and sturdy metal hardware in in Hiro + Wolf’s London studio.

Like all their unique items, the new Galaxy collection has been made from thoughtfully sourced materials. The vibrant pink and blue Nebula fabric is hand screen printed by Bombolulu in Kenya, a long standing Fair Trade workshop creating sustainable livelihoods for people living with disabilities and the playful new Sprite accessories use fabric that has been designed and screen-printed by Vlisco, a company based in Holland that prides itself on authentic craftsmanship, with over 170 years of African print textile manufacturing.

Shop the new Hiro + Wolf Galaxy collection in store at store.styletails.com.