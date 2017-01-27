5 Stylish Ideas for DIY Homemade Cat Toys Your Cat Will Love

Spoiling your furry friend with toys is fun and can provide hours of entertainment for both your cat and you, but it can also become a very expensive habit, very quickly. We took to Pinterest to scout out some of the best DIY cat toys, so you can treat your cat without breaking the bank!

DIY POM POM CAT WAND

As natural prowlers, cats love to chase, jump and bite things. A cat wand will keep your cat entertained for hours, and it’s so simple to create your own! Take a piece of bamboo (or any other short round rod) and glue some cord around one end, just high enough to make a handle. Drill a small hole through the other end of the rod, ready for your string and pom poms. Take some string or twine and plait it together, ensuring you tie a knot at both end. Incorporate pom poms and tassels as you go, securing them with a needle and thread. Loop your completed string creation through the drilled hole and sew a knot to be sure it’s securely attached. Make it here: www.thinkmakeshareblog.com

2. FISH CATNIP TOY

Who doesn’t love watching their cat go crazy for catnip? To recreate this, simply find some fabric of your choice and cut it into the shape of a fish, or any other animal your kitty so desires. Once you’ve got two shapes, sew them together, leaving a small opening. Pop some catnip inside before stitching completely shut!

Make it here: www.marthastewart.com

3. DIY CORK CAT TOYS

Enjoyed a few glasses of vino at home? Take those leftover corks, boil them to soften them up and make a hole with some scissors about half way up the middle of the cork. Put together some pipe cleaners, feathers and string (or any other trimmings you so desire) and twist them all at the top into a spike. Squirt some glue into the middle of the corkscrew and push the trimmings up, holding them against the glue for about a minute, et voila! A pretty cat toy for him, and a bottle of wine for you!

Make is here www.sweettmakesthree.com

4. DIY TRAFFIC CONE CAT SCRATCHER

Every cat needs a scratching post; it relieves tension in their claws and helps keep them in tip-top condition. Sometimes your furry friend will take to clawing at household furniture, which is very frustrating. To stop this, and treat her at the same time, you’ll need a traffic cone, some rope or cord, a hot glue gun and some pom poms. Starting at the square base of the cone, apply some glue and press the rope into it for a couple of seconds to ensure it sticks. Continue this method until just before you reach the top of the cone. Take your pom poms and stick them to the top of the cone, before wrapping the twine all the way to the top.

Make it here: www.sofancyblog.com

5. DIY FELT MOUSE CAT TOY

Another cute toy to add to your kitty’s collection is this little catnip stuffed felt mouse. Simply take some strong felt and use the templates included to cut out the shapes. Sew the sides together half way up, using a blanket stitch and stuff with catnip and some cotton wool (or any other stuffing you can find). Finish up by sewing the remaining openings together. Take a couple of pieces of twine and plait them, knot at both ends and stick to the end of the mouse as a tail. Glue and sew the ears to the head, and create two little eyes by sewing two small crosses on the ‘face’ of your toy. Cover the very tip of the nose with a few stitches, and there you have it, a tiny DIY mouse ready for play!

Make it here: liagriffith.com

Have you made your own cat toys or seen some other great DIY cat project online? Share them in the comments below!