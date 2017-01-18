Everything You Need to Know About Medical Cannabis for Pets

The health of our furry companions is at the forefront of every pet owner’s mind. As technology has advanced, our understanding of pet health and the available medicines and treatments have increased. While this is a genuinely positive achievement, some people are untrusting of the regulations used with conventional medicines for pets and seek a more natural path for treating illnesses. This has led to a large desire for hemp based pet products as the natural components of hemp or cannabis products are believed to be highly beneficial to domesticated pet health. Multiple studies have found that several afflictions found commonly in cats and dogs may be greatly eased by the use of hemp products.

The use of cannabis products stems from the discovery that cannabidiol, referred to as CBD, assisted both cats and dogs with various health conditions. CBD is a natural extract found in Cannabis, and several studies have been conducted that linked CBD and cannabis products to reduced symptoms and even in some cases better recovery. Specifically, animal anxiety, arthritis, and even epilepsy are thought to be able to be fought against most effectively with CBD. It is possible these treatments could be more effective for a pet than traditional medications.

How can cannabis help your pet?

Pet anxiety is one of the more common afflictions seen in household pets today. Typically manifesting as separation anxiety, it is also very common to find both cats and dogs suffering from anxiety symptoms due to trauma and stress. CBD and cannabis products may be able to help animals stay calm in exciting situations or in their daily lives and therefore severely reduce their stress levels.

When it comes to arthritis, most pets will eventually encounter the symptoms to some degree. Cannabis products are a possible remedy to help your pet feel less pain, and evidence from tests indicates it may even help them get moving normally again. Arthritis attacks the joints and causes cats and dogs a lot of pain and especially in cats limits their movements severely. Cannabis products may be able to help your pet get running around again by reducing their pain and swelling in their joints so they can move the same as when they were young.

Epilepsy is not a very common illness in pets, but it is a very serious one. Epilepsy causes seizures that may occur regularly for your pet and not only cause them to be distressed but pets can be seriously injured during a seizure if they are not helped immediately. Cannabis and CBD have been tested with cats and dogs suffering from epilepsy and may assist pets with decreasing their risk of seizures.

5 of the Best Hemp Products for Pets

Cannabis and CBD products are available all around the world, and are perfectly legal to use to care for your pets. Several websites offer CBD oils, treats and rubs to provide your pet treatment in various ways to suit their needs and comfort. Below is a list of five products you can take a look at to get an idea of what exactly is available to use with your pets. 1. Love Hemp CBD Oil spray: A simple spray bottle containing CBD oil to directly supply to your pet whether it be on treats or in water. BUY IT HERE.

2. Canna Pet Cannabis Capsules: Similarly to the spray, these are simply CBD oils in a pill form to supply to your pets the same as any oral medication. They can be hidden in treats and food to keep your pet both happy and healthy. BUY HERE.

3. Healthy Hemp Pet CannaBalm: A salve that allows you to directly rub your pet’s joints with a CBD based medicine. This is ideal for pets suffering from arthritis or other joint problems and avoids your pet having to ingest any pills or oils. BUY IT HERE.

4. Canna Pet Canna Biscuits: If you would rather simply give your pet a flavoured treat that already has CBD as an ingredient then these would be perfect. They are dog biscuits that come in a variety of flavours and include CBD to provide your pet the same benefits as other CBD products. BUY HERE.

5. Cannabis and CBD Science for Dogs Book: A paperback book containing lots of information about the benefits of CBD and cannabis products for pets. It will provide a better understanding of what CBD products can do for your pet and how it will affect their body to use these products. BUY IT HERE.

Check With Your Vet

Of course, there are several studies that provide details about benefits of CBD and cannabis used on cats and dogs but that may not mean your pet will get the same results. There is a high chance these products will ease your pet’s pain and maybe even help them recover, but just like with humans not every animal can receive the same benefits from the same treatments. Be sure to talk with your vet about your pet’s health and what treatments could work for their conditions, and if necessary do some extra research to find alternatives if you want even more information. Hopefully, more studies will provide more detailed information and more pet owners are able to explore CBD and cannabis as remedies to their pet’s afflictions.

Have you ever used hemp or cannabis based products for your pet? Tell us in the comments below!