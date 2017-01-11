GIVEAWAY: Win a New Tabcat Cat Tracker Worth £99.99!

Most cats are avid explorers – someone has to keep order in the neighbourhood after all! But as a cat owner, it can be very stressful if your cat disappears for days on end or has a habit of getting themselves into sticky situations, like stuck in the neighbour’s garage or trapped in the shed.

To put your mind at ease, we’ve teamed up with the clever kitties at Tabcat to give away one of their revolutionary new cat tracking devices. The Tabcat Cat Tracker attaches easily to your cat’s collar and uses smart RFID technology to keep tabs on their movements. Unlike GPS, the tag is super lightweight but robust enough to stay on no matter what your cat gets up to.

HOW IT WORKS:

The Tabcat tag uses its silicone case to attach itself to the cat’s collar and a handset then enables you to track your cat with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) pinpoint patented technology. RFID is much more accurate than GPS-based devices and has a much longer range than Bluetooth.

Tabcat’s handheld device uses beeps and flashing lights to guide you. The sounds and flashing become more frequent as the tag gets closer. With a range of up to 122 metres (400 feet), Tabcat easily covers the average cat’s territory. When our beloved feline friends get lost or simply want to explore – moggies of all ages can be protected and found at the press of a button.

Tabcat starts at £69.99, and is available now from www.mytabcat.com.

