5 Ingenious New Pet Technology Products from CES 2017

A mammoth technology show just ended in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES is a hot-bed for the latest innovations in the head-spinning world of technology. At the show you could find everything from advanced robotics to smart pants (don’t ask!). Every year some genius new ideas for pets are launched that set out to change our daily lives, and 2017 was no exception. From a self cleaning litter box robot to a sensor collar that tells you how your dog is feeling, here are five of the most innovative and eye-catching pet products from CES 2017.

Gosh! Easyplay Pet Ball

The Easyplay pet ball is designed to give you front row seats to your dog’s play time. When you’re not at home this little robot will automatically play with your dog or you can use the app to take control of the ball. The ball contains a chamber to store food in and can be set to release the food at three different times throughout the day. The ball is made to increase pet play and activity by only releasing food when interaction from your pet is received. The ball’s built-in camera is sends a live feed to your phone for your viewing pleasure.

2. Whistle 3 Pet Tracker

The latest offering from pet-tech pioneers Whistle, the Whistle 3 Pet Tracker is made to find and track your dog’s whereabouts. The tracker has built in wi-fi that will automatically update you with your pet’s location. This device will also allow you to set areas where the tracker can rest these “safe zones” can be set for areas your dog is allowed to frequent. The device fits onto most standard collars, but may be too large to use with some smaller breeds of dogs.

3. Catspad Smart Feeder

The Catspad smart feeder will allow you to feed and water your cat remotely. You can set feeding times for your pet to keep your kitties on a regulated schedule. The water dispensing side of it has the option to turn the pump off and on, and to disperse whenever one of your cats approaches the smart feeder. The feeder will also let you know 3 days before running out of food or water and can be adjusted to let you know sooner or later according to your preferences.

4. Kyon Smart Collar

The Kyon Smart collar is designed to let you know how your pet is feeling. The collar uses built-in technology to sense signals that identify your pet’s current mood. The collar will then light up with words letting you know how your pets doing. The battery life is able to last up to 30 days and will connect with your app to send you notifications. The collar also doubles as a tracker that can help you find your lost dog if they wander too far from home.

5. Litter-Robot Self Cleaning Litter Box

The Litter Robot is a space age looking litter box that is the new trend in self-cleaning litter boxes. It has a patented sifting system that will automatically separate the waste and clean litter in the pod. The Litter Robot even features a night light to help your sleepy pet make their way to the bathroom at night. Indicators on the machine will let you know when you need to do maintenance so you’re not left doing guess work with your new product.

CES 2017 Thoughts

The show this year certainly didn’t disappoint for pet owners. From the amazing pet sensitive collar from Kyon to the automated Litter-Robot it looks like pet owners will have a lot to look forward to this year. Every project mentioned above is tailored to make your life with your pet simpler and more fulfilling. We are especially excited over all the app related products that will easily let us check on our pets throughout the day. Technology truly is amazing not only for us, but for our beloved companions as well!