10 of the Coolest Designer Dog Coats and Jackets for Winter

If your dog is looking at you like – ‘HELL NO!’ as you drag them outside for a walk this winter, a stylish winter dog coat might be just the thing to get your chilly canine to step outside. Every season doggie designers outdo themselves with new styles, shapes and colours; from trenches to rain coats, puffers and battle jacket – we’ve rounded up 10 cool dog coats to keep your pooch warm in style this winter.  

10 of the best designer dog coats for winter

SHOP THE TREND
  1. Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket with Shearling Lining by LoveThyBeast 
  2. Berry Wool Winter Dog Coat by Happystaffy.me
  3. Waterproof Dog Raincoat by Fetch & Follow
  4. Digby Tweed Dog Coat by LoveMyDog
  5. Vinyl Dog Raincoat by Ware of the Dog from Lead the Walk
  6. Denim Dog Battle Jacket by Pethaus
  7. Brooklyn Dog Coat by Cloud7
  8. Leeloo Dog Trench Coat by Happystaffy.me
  9. Reversible Plain & Denim Hooded Dog Vest by Found My Animal 
  10. Pepito Dog Coat with Pink Studs by Pepito & Co 

Sara is the Founder & Editor of StyleTails. Along with her canine sidekick - George, a rescue Yorkie with a big attitude, Sara reports on the latest design and lifestyle trends for modern pet lovers.

