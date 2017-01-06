10 of the Coolest Designer Dog Coats and Jackets for Winter

If your dog is looking at you like – ‘HELL NO!’ as you drag them outside for a walk this winter, a stylish winter dog coat might be just the thing to get your chilly canine to step outside. Every season doggie designers outdo themselves with new styles, shapes and colours; from trenches to rain coats, puffers and battle jacket – we’ve rounded up 10 cool dog coats to keep your pooch warm in style this winter.
SHOP THE TREND
- Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket with Shearling Lining by LoveThyBeast
- Berry Wool Winter Dog Coat by Happystaffy.me
- Waterproof Dog Raincoat by Fetch & Follow
- Digby Tweed Dog Coat by LoveMyDog
- Vinyl Dog Raincoat by Ware of the Dog from Lead the Walk
- Denim Dog Battle Jacket by Pethaus
- Brooklyn Dog Coat by Cloud7
- Leeloo Dog Trench Coat by Happystaffy.me
- Reversible Plain & Denim Hooded Dog Vest by Found My Animal
- Pepito Dog Coat with Pink Studs by Pepito & Co
