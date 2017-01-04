11 Things Your Cat Needs for a Perfect Life

Have you ever thought about what your perfect life would look like? It might consist of long, lazy days of lounging, a spot of sunbathing and at least one year and nine months spent playing with cardboard boxes. No……wait a minute. This is not your perfect life, it’s your cat’s!

MORE TH>N Pet Insurance has conducted research with 1,000 cat owners across the UK to find out what they believe constitutes the ideal life for their feline friends. While some of you might expect it to include a lifetime supply of sushi-grade salmon and an empire of loyal subjects to cater to their every whim, it turns out cats have much simpler desires.

Here is the ‘blueprint’ for the purrfect cat’s life:

Spend 48,180 hours (five and a half years) of their lives sleeping – enjoying most of these cat naps in their owner’s bed (28%), on the couch (21%) and in the laundry (6%)

10,595 hours (one year two months) sunbathing in a sunny patch (British weather permitting!)

Ever the adventurers, spend 10,220 hours (one year, two months) exploring the outside world

When they’re not outside, to spend 6,906 hours (9.5 months) of their lives staring out of a window

Spend 5,110 hours (seven months) playing with other cats

Be petted / stroked 35,795 times in a lifetime (seven times a day)

Spend 2,920 hours (four months) curling up next to their owners

Spend 4,380 hours (six months) grooming themselves

Spend 15,330 hours (one year and nine months) of their lives playing in cardboard boxes, clutching at a ball of yarn and a further 1,176 hours (seven weeks) playing with toy mice or balls.

730 hours getting their claws into a scratching post Spend a total ofgetting their claws into a

Embark on climbing expeditions 30,681 times in their lives

Does your cat love all of these activities? Do they have the perfect life? Share your cat’s favourite things with us in comments below!