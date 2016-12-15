WHAT’S HOT: Luxury Dog Coats & Jackets by happystaffy.me

That awkward moment when you realise your dog is better dressed than you? It’s finally happened. These luxury dog coats from small Berlin based label happystaffy.me are undoubtedly the most exquisite examples of canine tailoring we’ve ever come across, which is why we simply had to add them to the growing stable of hand-picked brands in our online shop.

Founded by Aleksandra Bettin after rescuing 9 year old Staffy cross Chica, happystaffy.me design and create unique, high quality clothing for dogs. All their pieces are made by hand with immense attention to detail, a clear love for fashion, and a strong focus on functionality and comfort.

The perfect winter wardrobe for any style conscious hound, the collection includes the ‘LeeLoo’ Trench Coat which comes complete with classic panelling, belted waist and tortoiseshell buttons; the ‘Huck’ Lumberjack coat which combines dark denim and thick wool fabric with press studs, and the ‘Berry’ Winter Coat which features an elegant stand-up collar and button down front with a waist belt. And with a size range to fit Chihuahuas up to Labradors, you will be able to find the perfect fit for your pooch.

Happystaffy.me’s designer dog jackets start from £109 for the Lumberjack up to £145 for the Trench. Shop them in store now at www.store.styletails.com.