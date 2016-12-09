2016 GIFT GUIDE: Covetable Gifts for Cool Cat Lovers

Are you are looking for the purr-fect gift for the friend who is wild for felines? Forget crazy cat ladies, these covetable gift ideas are reserved for the coolest cat lovers. From luxe leather bags to modern mog inspired homewares and even some essential reading for the feline-inclined, there’s a gorgeous gift idea for every fabulous kitty cuddler.

Feline Leather Backpack from Charlotte Olympia Puss Puss Cat Ring Dish from etsy Laser Cut Cat Coasters from notonthehighstreet.com PUSS PUSS Magzine www.pusspussmagazine.com Ceramic Cat Head Planter Pot from etsy Kooky Cat Orb Clutch by Lulu Guinness Enamel Cat Print Necklace Pendant from notonthehighstreet.com Do You Have to Let it Whisker Cat Handbag from Modcloth Skinnydip x Zara Martin Kitty Headphones from Urban Outfitters Cat Print Sweater from Abady Cats are Cool Art Print from etsy

How cool are these gifts? Tell us which is your favourite or share more awesome gifts for cat lovers in the comments below!