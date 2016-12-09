By CAT, Cat Design & Style, DESIGN & STYLE, Gift Guides, LATEST, Pet Lovers December 9, 2016

2016 GIFT GUIDE: Covetable Gifts for Cool Cat Lovers

Are you are looking for the purr-fect gift for the friend who is wild for felines? Forget crazy cat ladies, these covetable gift ideas are reserved for the coolest cat lovers. From luxe leather bags to modern mog inspired homewares and even some essential reading for the feline-inclined, there’s a gorgeous gift idea for every fabulous kitty cuddler.  

  1. Feline Leather Backpack  from Charlotte Olympia Puss Puss 
  2. Cat Ring Dish from etsy 
  3.  Laser Cut Cat Coasters from notonthehighstreet.com
  4. PUSS PUSS Magzine www.pusspussmagazine.com
  5.  Ceramic Cat Head Planter Pot from etsy
  6. Kooky Cat Orb Clutch by Lulu Guinness 
  7. Enamel Cat Print Necklace Pendant from notonthehighstreet.com
  8.  Do You Have to Let it Whisker Cat Handbag from Modcloth
  9. Skinnydip x Zara Martin Kitty Headphones from Urban Outfitters
  10. Cat Print Sweater from Abady
  11. Cats are Cool Art Print from etsy

How cool are these gifts? Tell us which is your favourite or share more awesome gifts for cat lovers in the comments below! 

  • printsofheart@gmail.com'
    Reply December 15, 2016

    Lisa B

    Wow, I love this!
    Thanks so much for featuring my ‘Cats are cool print’. Off to do some shopping ☺

    • Reply December 16, 2016

      Sara White

      You’re very welcome Lisa! Thanks for making such awesome prints 🙂 x

