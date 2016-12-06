2016 GIFT GUIDE: Cool Gift Ideas for Modern Dog Lovers

Need to find the perfect gift for the doting dog lover? Look no further! – whether they’re bonkers for Bostons, fired up over Frenchies or passionate about Pugs, we’ve rounded up 11 cool gift ideas for the stylish hound hugger.
- Embossed Dog Rolling Pin, available at etsy
- Fox Terrier Wall Clock from Society6
- Dog on Wheels Necklace by Tatty Devine
- My Kids have paws mug from Ily Couture
- Happy Corgmas Christmas Card by With Love from Winny
- Boston Terrier Canvas Tote Bag from Society6
- Dachshund Sticky Tape by Tabby Rabbit from etsy
- Custom Dog Portrait Cushion from etsy
- Dogs Before Dudes sweater from etsy
- Cute Dog Dome Umbrella from notonthehighstreet.com
- Custom Dog Canvas Portrait from etsy
Found the perfect gift for the dog lover in your life? Which is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below!