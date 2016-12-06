By DESIGN & STYLE, DOG, Dog Design & Style, Gift Guides, LATEST, Pet Lovers December 6, 2016

2016 GIFT GUIDE: Cool Gift Ideas for Modern Dog Lovers

Need to find the perfect gift for the doting dog lover? Look no further!  – whether they’re bonkers for Bostons, fired up over Frenchies or passionate about Pugs, we’ve rounded up 11 cool gift ideas for the stylish hound hugger. 

christmas gift guide for dogs

  1. Embossed Dog Rolling Pin, available at etsy
  2. Fox Terrier Wall Clock from Society6 
  3. Dog on Wheels Necklace by Tatty Devine 
  4. My Kids have paws mug from Ily Couture 
  5. Happy Corgmas Christmas Card by With Love from Winny
  6. Boston Terrier Canvas Tote Bag from Society6
  7. Dachshund Sticky Tape by Tabby Rabbit from etsy
  8. Custom Dog Portrait Cushion from etsy
  9. Dogs Before Dudes sweater from etsy
  10. Cute Dog Dome Umbrella from notonthehighstreet.com
  11. Custom Dog Canvas Portrait from etsy 

Found the perfect gift for the dog lover in your life? Which is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below! 

