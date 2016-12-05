The Top 20 Most Popular Dog Names for 2016

Stuck on names for your new pooch? A new study of 2,000 British dog owners by Butcher’s Pet Care has revealed the top 20 dog names of 2016. Unsurprisingly human names top the list (our dogs believe they are people after all!), as well as celebrities, historical figures and even their owner’s favourite snack foods all providing inspiration. Twix anyone?

TOP 20 DOG NAMES FOR 2016

MAX BONO CHARLIE BEETHOVEN MOLLY JACK DAISY ALFIE BUDDY BAILEY MARLEY POPPY BEN ATTICUS CASPER LUCY TOBY BROOKLYN BELLA SCOOBY

The trend for human names continues with 11 of the top 20 dog names in the poll also appearing on the Office of National Statistics’ most popular baby name lists – so if you have a baby and a dog, things are about to get even more confusing!

A quarter of those polled named their dog after a famous celebrity, with pop stars (Bono and Marley), and comic heroes (Thor, Loki, Xena), all inspiring what we call our beloved canine companions. Politicians (Boris, Lincoln, Churchill), historical figures (Atticus, Wordsworth, Sherlock, Troy), and even members of the Royal Family (George, Harry, Charlotte), were all popular choices for those who wish to pay homage to their favourite heroes.

And for the foodies, over half (52%) of people named their dog after their favourite snack (Chilli, Brownie, Cookie, Chip), chocolate bar (Chomp, Twix, Fudge, Kinder, Rolo), or alcoholic tipple (Brandy, Tequila, Guinness, Pimms, and even Smirnoff!).

