December 5, 2016

The Top 20 Most Popular Dog Names for 2016

20 most popular dog names 2016

Stuck on names for your new pooch? A new study of 2,000 British dog owners by Butcher’s Pet Care has revealed the top 20 dog names of 2016. Unsurprisingly human names top the list (our dogs believe they are people after all!), as well as celebrities, historical figures and even their owner’s favourite snack foods all providing inspiration. Twix anyone? 

TOP 20 DOG NAMES FOR 2016
  1. MAX
  2. BONO
  3. CHARLIE
  4. BEETHOVEN
  5. MOLLY
  6. JACK
  7. DAISY
  8. ALFIE
  9. BUDDY
  10. BAILEY
  11. MARLEY
  12. POPPY
  13. BEN
  14. ATTICUS
  15. CASPER
  16. LUCY
  17. TOBY
  18. BROOKLYN
  19. BELLA
  20. SCOOBY

The trend for human names continues with 11 of the top 20 dog names in the poll also appearing on the Office of National Statistics’ most popular baby name lists – so if you have a baby and a dog, things are about to get even more confusing!

A quarter of those polled named their dog after a famous celebrity, with pop stars (Bono and Marley), and comic heroes (Thor, Loki, Xena), all inspiring what we call our beloved canine companions. Politicians (Boris, Lincoln, Churchill), historical figures (Atticus, Wordsworth, Sherlock, Troy), and even members of the Royal Family (George, Harry, Charlotte), were all popular choices for those who wish to pay homage to their favourite heroes.

And for the foodies, over half (52%) of people named their dog after their favourite snack (Chilli, Brownie, Cookie, Chip), chocolate bar (Chomp, Twix, Fudge, Kinder, Rolo), or alcoholic tipple (Brandy, Tequila, Guinness, Pimms, and even Smirnoff!).

Is your dog’s name on this list? Does your dog have a cool or quirky name? Share with us in comments below! 

Sara is the Founder & Editor of StyleTails.

