2016 GIFT GUIDE: The Chic Kitty Cat

If your cat prefers smoked salmon to Whiskas and taking naps on your designer furniture instead of their bed, then this is the Christmas gift guide for them! From luxury cat caves to personalised leather collars and even a deluxe hamper of feline treats, here are 11 gorgeous gift ideas that are sure to please even the most pampered puss.
- The Cat Cube – Peacock with metal frame by Meyou Paris
- Red Leather Cat Collar by Linny
- Vigo Cat Scratcher by myKotty
- Topo Skeepskin Cat Toy by MiaCara
- Personalised Star Charm Pet Tags from notonthehighstreet.com
- Red Felted Wool & Feather Cat Toy from etsy
- Meowmaster Cat Bow Tie by Cat in Berlin
- Walnut catBar by MiaCara
- Personalised Rigby Leather Cat Collar by Cheshire & Wain
- Luxury Christmas Gift Hamper for Cats by Lily’s Kitchen
- Capello Faux Fur Cat Bed by MiaCara
What have you got your eye on for your chic kitty? Find more more gorgeous gifts ideas for pampered pussies in our Christmas Shop.