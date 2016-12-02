By CAT, Cat Design & Style, DESIGN & STYLE, Gift Guides, LATEST December 2, 2016

2016 GIFT GUIDE: The Chic Kitty Cat

If your cat prefers smoked salmon to Whiskas and taking naps on your designer furniture instead of their bed, then this is the Christmas gift guide for them! From luxury cat caves to personalised leather collars and even a deluxe hamper of feline treats, here are 11 gorgeous gift ideas that are sure to please even the most pampered puss. 

CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR CATS

  1. The Cat Cube – Peacock with metal frame by Meyou Paris
  2. Red Leather Cat Collar by Linny 
  3. Vigo Cat Scratcher by myKotty 
  4. Topo Skeepskin Cat Toy by MiaCara 
  5. Personalised Star Charm Pet Tags from notonthehighstreet.com
  6. Red Felted Wool & Feather Cat Toy from etsy
  7. Meowmaster Cat Bow Tie by Cat in Berlin 
  8. Walnut catBar by MiaCara 
  9. Personalised Rigby Leather Cat Collar by Cheshire & Wain 
  10. Luxury Christmas Gift Hamper for Cats by Lily’s Kitchen
  11. Capello Faux Fur Cat Bed by MiaCara

What have you got your eye on for your chic kitty? Find more more gorgeous gifts ideas for pampered pussies in our Christmas Shop 

Sara is the Founder & Editor of StyleTails. Along with her canine sidekick - George, a rescue Yorkie with a big attitude, Sara reports on the latest design and lifestyle trends for modern pet lovers.

