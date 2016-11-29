2016 GIFT GUIDE: The Dapper Doggy

Some dogs have just got class. For the refined canine with impeccable taste, we’ve sniffed out 10 beautiful designer Christmas gifts that will most certainly get the woof of approval. From an elegantly timeless trench coat to a tasteful tartan bow tie and a sumptuously soft velour dog bed, there’s something here for every discerning dog.
- LeeLoo Dog Trench Coat by happystaffy.me
- Wool Dog Walking Bag by Wool & Dogs
- Lucca Rope & Leather Dog Collar by MiaCara
- Organic Dog Shampoo with Cedarwood by Pure Light Botanics
- Metallic Gold Leather Dog Lead by Dogatella
- Marble Water Bowls by Mr Dog New York
- Pup Expedition Kit – dog toy & treat bucket by Harry Barker
- Tartan Dog Bow Tie by Vackertass Supply Co.
- Velour Deeply Dishy Dog Bed by Charley Chau
- Lana Faux Fur Dog Blanket by MiaCara
Still looking for inspiration? Visit our Christmas Shop for lots more designer gifts for dapper dogs.