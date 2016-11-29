2016 GIFT GUIDE: The Dapper Doggy

Some dogs have just got class. For the refined canine with impeccable taste, we’ve sniffed out 10 beautiful designer Christmas gifts that will most certainly get the woof of approval. From an elegantly timeless trench coat to a tasteful tartan bow tie and a sumptuously soft velour dog bed, there’s something here for every discerning dog.

Still looking for inspiration? Visit our Christmas Shop for lots more designer gifts for dapper dogs.