Win a SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder worth £99! (CLOSED)

THIS COMPETITION HAS NOW CLOSED. THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO ENTERED. STAY TUNED FOR MORE GREAT GIVEAWAYS!
Have mealtimes turned into a stressful affair in your house? Managing meals for multiple pets can be challenging to say the least – especially if you need to feed different diets, give medication or restrict food for certain pets. To help you manage mealtimes, we’ve teamed up with the clever folks at SureFlap to give away a SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder worth £99.99 to one lucky reader!
The SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder recognises a pet’s unique microchip number or RFID collar tag, opening only for them. When the authorised pet approaches the feeder the lid slides open automatically to reveal the food, closing again when the pet has finished. The feeder is ideal for households with multiple pets, for prevention of overeating (especially for those on weight management diets), or to make sure that prescription food is consumed only by the correct pet.
Each bowl features an integrated seal that helps keep food fresher for longer – and food staying moist means animals can eat at their leisure throughout the day (perfect if you have a slow or fussy eater). It also keeps your house free of unwanted pet food smells and flies.
*Terms: Open to entrants worldwide. Entrants must to be 16 or older. The prize can not be substituted for cash or any other equivalent. By entering you agree to share your information with STYLETAILS and SureFlap. We will never share or sell your information to third parties. Entries close Friday 2nd December. A winner will be chosen at random and contacted via email.
