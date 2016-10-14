The 5 Best Interactive Cat Food Puzzle Games

Cat owners have come a long way in recognising what our little fur darlings need for a fulfilling and stimulating life, especially the ones exclusively kept indoors. However, there is always room for improvement and this is where feeding puzzles can play a big part.

One common reason behind unwanted behaviour issues is boredom. Puzzle feeders can tap into a cat’s natural desire to hunt, as well as provide them outlets for their curious and playful nature. They can also slow a cat down when feeding which is great for overweight and obese cats.

You can have a go at making your own feeding games at home with cardboard tubes sealed either end with holes in the tubes for the kibble to fall out when a cat pushes or rolls the tube along. However, if budget and time are not a problem, many different type feeders can be purchased online to suit kibble (dry food) or wet food (meat – a cat’s natural diet).

Here’s my top 5 cat puzzle feeders:

CATIT SENSES FOOD MAZE

This is a tall clear puzzle feeder with wide gaps for any sized paw. A fairly easy feeder for our hungry mogs to snatch and grab their favourite kibble as it drops through the various levels. See it in action on youtube and BUY IT HERE.

2. TRIXIE CAT ACTIVITY TURNAROUND

A fun activity feeder that requires a cat to tip the individual pods upside down to get the treat. I have seen many cats with this feeder and they love the challenge. This feeder can be used for dry and wet food. See it in action on youtube and BUY IT HERE

3. CATCH INTERACTIVE CAT FEEDER

This rubber feeder is great for slowing down our gobble cats. The rubber spikes keep them intrigued as they try to edge the kibble out, but also helps to slow down the feeding session. See it in action on youtube and BUY IT HERE.

4. SMART CAT PEEK-A-PRIZE TOY BOX

I love this because it can double up as both a toy and feeder. Not only does it come with balls and mice to stimulate your cat, but the box can also double up as a feeder by placing bits of kibble to be scraped out through the many holes around the box. See it in action on youtube and BUY IT HERE.

5. NINA OTTOSSON DOG BRICK ACTIVITY FEEDER

Lots of the dog puzzle feeders can be used for cats if your cat eats mainly wet food. The nose of the cat can slide the lids along to reveal pockets of tasty meaty chunks. See it in action on youtube and BUY IT HERE.

Happy foraging felines!

Has your cat used an interactive feeder? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!