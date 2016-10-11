10 of the Best Dog Friendly Restaurants in the UK

Eating out is one of life’s great pleasures – there is no cooking and no washing up after all. So next time you’re catching up with friends and family over good food and a glass of wine, don’t leave the furry, four-legged member of the family home to sulk. With many of the UK’s restaurants going dog-friendly, it is easier than ever to bring your pooch along – most places will throw in some dog treats and water bowl, some even have their own curated canine menu!

From fresh takes on British classics in the Cotswolds to modern dining by the Thames, here’s our pick of 10 of the UK’s best dog-friendly restaurants.

*These restaurants allowed dogs at the time of publishing. Please always check before taking your dog to a restaurant and ensure they are on their best behaviour!

BRONTE – THE STRAND, LONDON

Kicking things off is Bronte, a stylish new Tom Dixon designed restaurant overlooking the Strand in London. The perfect spot for chic weekend breakfasts with your pooch in tow, this vibrant new dog friendly venue serves up fresh and modern dishes like Soft-boiled eggs with Marmite and mature Cheddar cheese soldiers, Hot smoked salmon with scrambled duck eggs on brioche, and Wild mushrooms, white miso and truffle on toasted brioche. Dogs are welcome in The Pantry area (pictured above). Tables are currently available on a walk-in basis only. Visit: bronte.co.uk.

2. OVERWATER HALL – LAKE DISTRICT

Winners of the Taste of England Awards in 2013, this pet-friendly hotel and restaurant in the Lake District has opened its doors to canine customers, serving up a sumptuous range of mouth watering meals for hounds and owners alike. Set in 18 acres of formal garden and stunning woodlands, take your faithful friend for an evening stroll after your meal. Check out their tasty menu of dog’s dinners here. Visit: www.overwaterhall.co.uk.

2. DAPHNE’S RESTAURANT – CHELSEA, LONDON

Located in the fashionable area of Chelsea, Daphne’s Restaurant is yet another of London’s trendy eateries to become dog-friendly. Serving classic Italian cuisine for the human clientele and offering water bowls to the pooches, we know you will love it. Dogs are welcome to join you for lunch in the conservatory.Visit: www.daphnes-restaurant.co.uk.

3. THE DURHAM OX, NORTH YORKSHIRE

Over 300 years old, this North Yorkshire pub serves traditional British meals created using the freshest local meat, fish and vegetables. If travelling from afar, The Durham Ox even offers five beautifully converted farm cottages for you and your dog to rest your head in, giving you the perfect opportunity to explore some of the wonderful dog-friendly walks the Yorkshire Dales have to offer. Visit: thedurhamox.com.

4. OLD SWAN & MINSTER MILL – COTSWOLDS

A firm favourite with dog owners, the Old Swan & Minster Mill’s Restaurant welcomes dogs to dogs to join their owners for breakfast, lunch and dinner when eating in the bar. You won’t be the only one enjoying your dinner at this restaurant as dogs are able to wolf down their own hearty meal. The hotel is also dog friendly so why not make a weekend of it? See a full review of Sara and her pup George’s stay here. Visit: www.oldswanminstermill.co.uk.

5. PROUD EAST – HAGGERSTON, LONDON

If you’re looking for a cool waterside lunch spot in London for your pals and your pooch, we’ve found the place for you. Located on the Regents Canal near Haggerston and beautifully designed over two floors, the Proud Archivist combines restaurant, cafe, gallery and events space. Visit: www.proudeast.com.

6. 13TH NOTE – GLASGOW, SCOTLAND

For the cultured canine, this vegetarian restaurant in the heart of Glasgow offers not only fresh healthy food with a friendly and welcoming atmosphere but also live music. Bowls of water are on hand for thirsty pups, while owners can delight in the veggie meals that are sure to be a hit too. Visit: 13thnote.co.uk.

7. THE BISHOP, KINGSTON, SURREY

The Bishop in Kingston-upon-Thames welcomes dogs in the downstairs area of the restaurant and the friendly staff will happily provide a doggy bowl of water for your pooch whilst catering a mix of classic British and Italian cuisine. After dinner, enjoy a walk up the Thames or around the nearby Bushy park with your pooch. Visit: www.thebishopkingston.co.uk.

9. THE BEACH HUT, WATERGATE BAY, CORNWALL

Watergate bay is one of the most beautiful beaches in Britain, and the covered deck that can be opened up in the summer sun or kept closed during winter storms, provides the perfect viewing platform to take in these fantastic views. Serving seasonal food, this buzzing restaurant specialises in Cornish fish and also has a huge range of drinks options. What better way to watch the sunset than across the sea with a glass of wine and dog by your side? Visit: www.watergatebay.co.uk.

10. GRILLSTOCK, BATH SOMERSET

Meat lovers can delight at this Southern-style BBQ Smokehouse set in the arched vault of a grade II listed former railway building in Bath. Meats are flavoured using the restaurant’s special seasoning and smoked to perfection on sit over hickory wood. The funky interior and unique food draw in customers and their cool canines from all over the country. Visit: grillstock.co.uk.

Do you know any good dog-friendly restaurants near you? Share it with us in the comments!