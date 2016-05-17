By DESIGN & STYLE, DOG, Dog Design & Style, LATEST, WHAT'S HOT May 17, 2016

WHAT’S HOT: Shibori Dyed Dog Collars and Leads by Sandy & Co

Sandy and Co Dog Collars and leads

New Australian brand Sandy & Co use Shibori, the traditional Japanese dying technique to create these gorgeously unique dog collars and accessories. Undeniably luxe but with a cooler edge, Sandy & Co Founder Tess Abbott says she designed the collection for stylish dog owners who like to have fun – um yes please!

“I have always loved the patterns you can create with the Shibori dying process; each piece is different with its own characteristics. The way the colours appear to melt into the fabrics and leathers we use, it’s warm, fluid and it has a certain edge that I just love,” says Tess.

The collection, which comes in indigo, black and pink, features beautiful leather dog collars and leads – all of which are fitted with solid brass hardware and Sandy & Co’s metallic hand-stamped label. Snaz up your lead with one of their shibori leather tassels or a dog poop bag holder, and new for this season are Sandy & Co’s dog beds – made from a beautiful 100% cotton drill, all hand dyed with a polar-fleece lining for extra snuggle factor.

Sandy and Co Dog Collars and leads

Sandy and Co Dog Collars and leads

Sandy and Co Dog Collars and leads

Sandy and Co Dog Collars and leads

Sandy and Co Dog Collars and leads

sandy and co dog collars and leads

Tess launched the Sandy & Co after adopting her rescue puppy Sandy – a Border Collie Staffy Cross. “I was unable to find a collar, lead or accessories that I was truly happy with. As I have a background in textiles I decided to start making them for Sandy and the business grew from there.”

Sandy & Co Products are designed and made on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, under the watchful eye of Sandy. “All our materials used are locally sourced – the leather is hand-dyed here in Sydney, we only use solid brass findings and the fabric for our bandanas and beds is 100% cotton. At Sandy & Co we are big believers in environmentally conscious production.”

sandy and co dog collars and leads

Shop the Sandy & Co collection at sandyandco.com.au.

Sara is the Founder & Editor of StyleTails. Along with her canine sidekick - George, a rescue Yorkie with a big attitude, Sara reports on the latest design and lifestyle trends for modern pet lovers.

You may also like

2 Comments

Leave a Reply