WHAT’S HOT: Shibori Dyed Dog Collars and Leads by Sandy & Co

New Australian brand Sandy & Co use Shibori, the traditional Japanese dying technique to create these gorgeously unique dog collars and accessories. Undeniably luxe but with a cooler edge, Sandy & Co Founder Tess Abbott says she designed the collection for stylish dog owners who like to have fun – um yes please!

“I have always loved the patterns you can create with the Shibori dying process; each piece is different with its own characteristics. The way the colours appear to melt into the fabrics and leathers we use, it’s warm, fluid and it has a certain edge that I just love,” says Tess.

The collection, which comes in indigo, black and pink, features beautiful leather dog collars and leads – all of which are fitted with solid brass hardware and Sandy & Co’s metallic hand-stamped label. Snaz up your lead with one of their shibori leather tassels or a dog poop bag holder, and new for this season are Sandy & Co’s dog beds – made from a beautiful 100% cotton drill, all hand dyed with a polar-fleece lining for extra snuggle factor.

Tess launched the Sandy & Co after adopting her rescue puppy Sandy – a Border Collie Staffy Cross. “I was unable to find a collar, lead or accessories that I was truly happy with. As I have a background in textiles I decided to start making them for Sandy and the business grew from there.”

Sandy & Co Products are designed and made on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, under the watchful eye of Sandy. “All our materials used are locally sourced – the leather is hand-dyed here in Sydney, we only use solid brass findings and the fabric for our bandanas and beds is 100% cotton. At Sandy & Co we are big believers in environmentally conscious production.”

Shop the Sandy & Co collection at sandyandco.com.au.