TRENDS: 9 Must-Have Modern Dog Bowls & Feeders

Din Dins. Tucker time. Chow down. Nom noms! Whatever you call it – it’s cause pants-wetting levels of excitement in your dog’s day. So to make mealtime even greater (is that possible?) why not treat your hungry hound to some designer dinnerware? To get you salivating, we have rounded up nine modern dog bowls and feeders that will look right at home in your contemporary kitchen.

1. Chartreuse n Triangles pet bowls & bamboo meal tray, designed by Allyson Johnson for Deny Designs

2. Chalkboard dog bowl by Cloud 7

3. Walnut dogBar by MiaCara

4. Dipper ceramic dog bowl by Waggo

5. Wire & Dine double dog feeder by Doca Pet

6. Peanut double dog feeder by Drip Module

7. Tondo ceramic dog bowl by MiaCara

8. Stray Dog Diner by Doca Pet

9. Chamfer Steel Wire Diner by Go! Pet Design

