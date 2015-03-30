25 of London’s Best Dog Friendly Bars & Pubs

What better way to spend a weekend than to enjoy a glass (or a bottle) of vino and some delicious pub grub with family, pals and your four legged friend? Thankfully, you’re never far from a pub in London, and many of the Capital’s best boozers allow dogs.

Drawing on our own experience (we didn’t drink in all of them in one day – we promise!) and trusted recommendations, we’ve handpicked 25 of London’s best dog friendly pubs and bars, where pooches can expect a warm welcome, a bowl of water and maybe even some biscuits and a blanket!

If you’ve got a favourite dog friendly pub in London, we’d love to hear about it in the comments section below!

CENTRAL LONDON

1. THE SOCIETY CLUB – SOHO

The cultured canines of Soho flock to this unique little gem which combines bookstore, gallery and members club for the literary inclined. Get your paws on signed first editions, flick through some pulp fiction, or enjoy a cocktail with your four-legged friend.

12 Ingestre Pl, London W1F 0JF, www.thesocietyclub.com

2. THE CROWN & TWO CHAIRMEN – SOHO

A rare thing in Soho – an old-school boozer that is also dog friendly. Great beers, wines and a tasty pub grub, it’s the perfect spot to chill with your faithful friend. It can get very busy with after work crowds so try to avoid these times if you’re with Fido.

31-32 Dean St, London W1D 3SB, thecrownandtwochairmenw1.co.uk

3. THE THOMAS CUBITT – BELGRAVIA

This posh pub and dining room in London’s upmarket Belgravia is popular with the area’s many pooches. Dogs are welcome in the downstairs bar with its classic country-house style interior. Sink into the surroundings with open fireplaces, bohemian oak floors and detailed paneling or while away long Summer afternoons with floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening out onto Elizabeth Street for open-air dining and drinking.

44 Elizabeth St, London SW1W 9PA, thethomascubitt.co.uk

4. NEWMAN STREET TAVERN – FITZROVIA

Set in the heart of Fitzrovia, this central London pub welcomes hungry owners and their hounds for fresh, seasonal dishes, including a mean Sunday Roast. Bowls of water are on hand for thirsty pooches, while owners can quench their palette with a selection of beautiful wines.

48 Newman Street, London, W1T 1QQ, newmanstreettavern.co.uk

NORTH LONDON

5. THE JUNCTION TAVERN – KENTISH TOWN

A firm favourite with locals, this beautiful old Victorian pub in Kentish Town welcomes canines customers with their human counterparts. Sip a glass of red inside in the winter, or sit out in the conservatory or beer garden when the sun is shining.

101 Fortess Road, Kentish Town, NW5 1AG, junctiontavern.co.uk

6. THE NARROW BOAT – REGENTS CANAL

If your pooch likes a view with their bowl of water and biscuits, The Narrow Boat which backs onto Regents Canal in Islington is a hidden gem for hounds.

119 St Peter’s St, London N1 8PZ thenarrowboatpub.com

7. ROSEMARY BRANCH – ISLINGTON

Pooches can relax and unwind in this cosy dog-friendly pub with theatre upstairs. Run by Landlady and dog lover Lucy, blankets and bowls of water are always on hand for dogs in need of a soft place to lie and something to whet their whistle.

2 Shepperton Road, London N1 3DT, rosemarybranch.co.uk

8. THE MUCKY PUP – ISLINGTON

This islington pub was previously crowned UK’s Most Dog Friendly Pub by Dogs Trust. Tucked away off Essex Road, punters and their pooches can enjoy real ales, home cooked grub, pool, darts and a free juke box!

39 Queen’s Head Street, Islington, London, N1 8NQ, muckypup-london.com

9. BULL & LAST – HAMPSTEAD

Situated at sniffing distance from Hampstead Heath – this famously good gastro pub is the perfect place for Fido to take a load off after a long walk. The award winning pub grub including will be enough to keep you there well into the evening.

168 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1QS, thebullandlast.co.uk

10. THE ENGINEER – PRIMROSE HILL

The Engineer is the perfect post-walk watering hole after a stroll on beautiful Primrose Hill. Settle for the afternoon in the sun-filled interior and enjoy some tasty seasonal delights or head to the garden in the Summer.

65 Gloucester Avenue, London NW1 8JH, theengineerprimrosehill.co.uk

11. THE WELLS – HAMPSTEAD

Dogs are welcomed with a treat and a bowl of water in the ground floor bar of this popular Hampstead haunt. Always bustling on the weekends, getting a table can be a challenge but the sumptuous roasts make it well worth it!

30 Well Walk, London NW3 1BX, thewellshampstead.co.uk

EAST LONDON

12. CLAPTON HART – CLAPTON

My how times have changed. Previously the White Hart, this pub was a fixture on East London’s infamous ‘murder mile’. Now Clapton is virtually unrecognisable, with craft beer and artisan cheese shops cropping up on every corner. The Clapton Hart is now a popular spot with locals, including dog owners who fancy a pint after a long, muddy walk on the Hackney Marshes. Dog bowls and treats are on hand for thirsty hounds.

231 Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 8EG, claptonhart.com

13. THE NELSON’S HEAD – COLUMBIA ROAD

This old tudor style pub has really earnt its dog friendly credentials. Tucked away behind the famous Columbia Road Flower Market, The Nelson’s Head hosts an annual dog fancy dress competition – attracting posing posing pooches from miles around!

32 Horatio St. E2 7EH, nelsonshead.com

14. THE BELL – WALTHAMSTOW

This imposing landmark pub is popular with the many mutts of Walthamstow. Under new ownership from 2013, it now boasts a delicious gastropub menu, eight hand pulled ales, wood panelling, exposed brickwork and an open fire. Dogs are treated to a Boneo and bowl of water.

617 Forest Road, Walthamstow, London E17 4NE, belle17.com

15. THE PRINCE ARTHUR – LONDON FIELDS

Enjoy a walk at the hipster hound mecca that is London Fields followed by a leisurely lunch at this nearby gastro-pub. It’s only petit in size but the Sunday roasts are a thing to behold. Dogs are welcomed with a bowl of water and some tasty treats.

95 Forest Road, E8 3BH, theprincearthurlondonfields.com

16. THE KENTON – VICTORIA PARK

With its beautiful pond and expansive green space, Victoria Park is heavenly spot for London’s hounds. Reward yourself after a long walk at the dog friendly Kenton. This Norwegian pub serves up a selection of food by hamburger legends Northern Soul Food, plus epic Roasts on Sundays.

38 Kenton Road, E9 7AB, kentonpub.co.uk

WEST LONDON

17. THE WHITE HART – BARNES

Perch with your pooch alongside the banks of the river Thames at this dog-friendly pub in beautiful Barnes. Great for a refresher (and to rest the legs) after a walk along the Thames path. Grab one of the tables along the waterside if you’re lucky or just relax the afternoon away in the classic, contemporary interior.

The Terrace, Riverside, Barnes, London SW13 0NR, whitehartbarnes.co.uk

18. ANGLESEA ARMS – HAMMERSMITH

Famed for its mouth-watering food, this pub and restaurant tucked away on a quiet street between Shepherd’s Bush and Hammersmith is a must-visit. Get cosy in the wood panelled bar or soak up some sun in the cosy beer garden while you sample the great global wine list and a daily-changing modern British menu.

35 Wingate Road, Hammersmith, London, W6 0UR, angleseaarmspub.co.uk

19. PRINCESS VICTORIA – SHEPHERD’S BUSH

Built in 1829, this imposing building was originally a Victoria Gin Palace. After falling into disrepair it was restored to its former glory and went straight to the top of Time Out’s list of best new gastropubs. Dogs are welcome in the bar, where you can also dine on their sumptuous menu, but not the dining room.

217 Uxbridge Road, London W12 9DH, United Kingdom, princessvictoria.co.uk

20. THE WESTBOURNE – NOTTING HILL

This Notting Hill haunt has long been a favourite with locals and their four-legged friends. The ever-changing menu serves up the best of independently sourced produce, with mouth watering options including Maldon Rock Oysters with Bloody Mary Salsa, Braised Pheasant and some tantilising desserts. It does get very busy on weekend afternoons and evenings, so best to avoid if your pooch doesn’t like crowds.

101 Westbourne Park Villas, London W2 5ED, thewestbourne.com

SOUTH LONDON

21. THE ACTRESS – EAST DULWICH

This East Dulwich local is popular with families and dog owners alike. Chow down on a delicious sourdough pizza from their wood-fired oven or snack on some light bites from the bar.

90 Crystal Palace Rd, East Dulwich, London SE22 9EY, theactresseastdulwich.com

22. THE AVALON – BALHAM

Blessed with a lush expanse of three beer gardens, the dog friendly Avalon pub and dining rooms in Balham is the perfect spot for a sip in the Summer with your pooch. Indulge in some free-range pork, lamb and chicken from their farm, sustainable fish, sourced from the coast and brilliant beef, all-aged in house.

16 Balham Hill, Balham, London, SW12 9EB, theavalonlondon.com



23. THE ABBEVILLE – CLAPHAM

Opposite Clapham Common sits the much-loved and very dog friendly Abbeville pub. Described as rustic, yet refined, this charming neighbourhood favourite was named one of London’s top 20 gastropubs by the Times. Water bowls and dog biscuits are available for your pooch on request.

67-69 Abbeville Road, Clapham, London SW4 9JW, theabbeville.co.uk

24. THE COMMERCIAL HOTEL – HERNE HILL

Take your hound for a walk in beautiful Brockwell Park then settle in for the afternoon at the Commercial Hotel. Put your feet up by the log fire as you indulge in four real ales, over 18 speciality beers, plenty of wines by the glass and a gastropub menu to drool over.

212 Railton Road, London, SE24 0JT, thecommercialhotelhernehill.co.uk

25. THE ORCHARD – BROCKLEY

This independent bar and restaurant in the heart of Brockley is a real dog friendly gem. Serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner in the stylish, relaxed lounge and dining areas, all meals are lovingly prepared from scratch using fresh, seasonal ingredients.

5 Harefield Road, Brockley, London, SE4 1LW, thebrockleyorchard.com

There are so many wonderful dog friendly pubs in London, that you are truly spoilt for choice! Are some of your favourites listed here? If not, please share them in the comments below!