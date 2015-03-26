By CAT, Cat Design & Style, DESIGN & STYLE, WHAT'S HOT March 26, 2015

WHAT’S HOT: Cool Custom Made Cat Towers by Catframe

Catframe cat climbing tower

Feast your eyes on the Catframe – this cat tower does it all!

If there was a cat tower that could do it all while looking ultra hip in your home – surely it has to be this! The Catframe combines a contemporary wood cat tree, sisal rope scratching posts, cubby holes, soft pads for kneading and sleeping, and last but certainly not least – storage for all kitties toys and treats.

Hand crafted in Basel in Switzerland, each Catframe is custom made to the owner’s specifications. Work with vertical space in your home to create the perfect space for your pussy – for play, rest, perching, snoozing and just about anything else you can think of.

CATFRAME cat tree and cat tower

cat frame cat climbing tower cat tree

cat frame cat climbing tower cat tree

To find out more about Catframe, head to: catframe.ch

Sara is the Founder & Editor of StyleTails. Along with her canine sidekick - George, a rescue Yorkie with a big attitude, Sara reports on the latest design and lifestyle trends for modern pet lovers.

