WHAT’S HOT: Cool Custom Made Cat Towers by Catframe

If there was a cat tower that could do it all while looking ultra hip in your home – surely it has to be this! The Catframe combines a contemporary wood cat tree, sisal rope scratching posts, cubby holes, soft pads for kneading and sleeping, and last but certainly not least – storage for all kitties toys and treats.

Hand crafted in Basel in Switzerland, each Catframe is custom made to the owner’s specifications. Work with vertical space in your home to create the perfect space for your pussy – for play, rest, perching, snoozing and just about anything else you can think of.

To find out more about Catframe, head to: catframe.ch