TREATS: Great Subscription Gift Boxes for Dogs and Cats

First it was humans going gaga over subscription boxes, bursting with lotions, potions and lovely little surprises – now dogs and cats get in on the action too.
Fido might think twice before attacking the postman if he knows one of these bad boys is on its way – a monthly box of treats, toys and gifts, delivered right to the door is hard to resist, no? Here’s four new subscription boxes for dogs and cats – perfect for your pampered pet or pet lover in your life.
WOOF BOX
Packed with a hand picked selection natural, healthy, eco-friendly products, Woof-Box is a monthly doggie delight. For a perfect pooch experience, dog owners can rate the product categories they receive each month to build a personalised profile, plus they offer customised boxes for dogs with specific needs like puppies, older arthritic dogs or dogs that are watching their weight. Hey presto!
From £17.99 // woof-box.co.uk
CAT HAMPURR
Finally the felines can get in on the monthly gift box action too! Cool cats will love this curated selection of natural and organic food and treats, toys and supplements from Cat Hampurr. Sourcing a monthly treasure trove of goodies – with some gems that you won’t find in pet stores, this is the box for cats in-the-know.
One off Gift Box £15.95 // StyleTails
Subscription from £11.95 // cathampurr.co.uk
POOCH PACK
Whether you’re devoted to a Dachshund or dote on a Dane, Pooch Pack have a tailored monthly gift box to suit all types and sizes of dogs. Tell them about your four legged friend when you sign up and they’ll send you out a box of carefully selected products, including toys, chews and treats. If you want to share to love with another hound hugger, you can opt for one of their gift packs. (image via milkteef)
From £16.95 // poochpack.co.uk
PURR BOXES
A purrfect treat for spoilt pussies, this monthly box comes with four or more toys and treats, plus a month’s supply of catnip and organic cat grass to keep cats entertained and stimulated. Designed by cat lovers for cat lovers, all products are carefully tried and tested by their two resident fussy felines – Agnes and Cat.
From £9.95 // purrboxes.com
SHOP the latest trends for your hip hound and cool cat in the StyleTails Store now, and be the first to hear about the latest launches, exclusive offers and competitions by signing up to our free newsletter, liking us on facebook, and following us on Twitter, Google+ and Instagram!
Bunny Box
HI, you forgot about us we are a box for bunnies 🙂
helen fullarton
hi there i have my own facebook page and soon to launch youtube Chanel reviewing dog products. Our launch date will be Sunday for our 1st week we are very luck to say we have fish 4 dogs ,go pro pet bedding,kong ,and tuff stuff dog leads to test and we would like to give your company a chance to come on board i have a dog pack of three ranging in ages from 2/8 years in age we would love to test your products
At mad pack reviews we promise not to bad mouth or harm any companys reputation and only find good things to say we test all dog products and will add links to website offer codes ect in to our post this will be a good marketing opportunity for your self all we request is some products to review
please feel free to get in touch
helen fullarton
44 firmuir av
thornhill
dg3 5hy
07716 269315 / 01848331397
Tiffany Hamnett
Hi my name is tiffany, I was just wondering whether you need a model or rep for your brand.
I’m in the UK and I have been searching for ages for a cat box and a dog box In the UK.
We are on Instagram and have a following of over 15k, so we could promote you on there.
Please let me know, I would love to get involved.
Tiffany
DoggTreats.com Subscription
Hello, If you wanted, you could also include our service and we would be very grateful 😛