TREATS: Great Subscription Gift Boxes for Dogs and Cats

First it was humans going gaga over subscription boxes, bursting with lotions, potions and lovely little surprises – now dogs and cats get in on the action too.

Fido might think twice before attacking the postman if he knows one of these bad boys is on its way – a monthly box of treats, toys and gifts, delivered right to the door is hard to resist, no? Here’s four new subscription boxes for dogs and cats – perfect for your pampered pet or pet lover in your life.

WOOF BOX

Packed with a hand picked selection natural, healthy, eco-friendly products, Woof-Box is a monthly doggie delight. For a perfect pooch experience, dog owners can rate the product categories they receive each month to build a personalised profile, plus they offer customised boxes for dogs with specific needs like puppies, older arthritic dogs or dogs that are watching their weight. Hey presto!

From £17.99 // woof-box.co.uk

CAT HAMPURR

Finally the felines can get in on the monthly gift box action too! Cool cats will love this curated selection of natural and organic food and treats, toys and supplements from Cat Hampurr. Sourcing a monthly treasure trove of goodies – with some gems that you won’t find in pet stores, this is the box for cats in-the-know.

One off Gift Box £15.95 // StyleTails

Subscription from £11.95 // cathampurr.co.uk

POOCH PACK

Whether you’re devoted to a Dachshund or dote on a Dane, Pooch Pack have a tailored monthly gift box to suit all types and sizes of dogs. Tell them about your four legged friend when you sign up and they’ll send you out a box of carefully selected products, including toys, chews and treats. If you want to share to love with another hound hugger, you can opt for one of their gift packs. (image via milkteef)

From £16.95 // poochpack.co.uk

PURR BOXES

A purrfect treat for spoilt pussies, this monthly box comes with four or more toys and treats, plus a month’s supply of catnip and organic cat grass to keep cats entertained and stimulated. Designed by cat lovers for cat lovers, all products are carefully tried and tested by their two resident fussy felines – Agnes and Cat.

From £9.95 // purrboxes.com

SHOP the latest trends for your hip hound and cool cat in the StyleTails Store now, and be the first to hear about the latest launches, exclusive offers and competitions by signing up to our free newsletter, liking us on facebook, and following us on Twitter, Google+ and Instagram!