STYLE TAILOR: Rebecca Morrice Williams and Humphrey

Rebecca Morrice Williams, Founder and Global Creative Director of cult Australian beauty brand – BECCA, talks to StyleTails about the perfect foundation and her cat Humphrey’s alter-ego – Seal (the man, not the animal).

If you’re not familiar with BECCA, then you need to get acquainted. If you are, then you will be nodding your had vigorously in agreement throughout this whole interview. Rebecca Morrice Williams set up BECCA 10 years ago after a fruitless search for the perfect foundation. What she was looking for was a foundation which would look natural, conceal blemishes, feel weightless on the skin and stay fresh all day. Tricky, right? In true Australian style, she quite literally took matters into her own hands. In 2001, after six years of scientific research and development (no biggy), Rebecca’s passion and a lot of persistence, BECCA was born. Now a global brand, selling in over 36 countries and with a Flagship store in London, BECCA is a firm favourite of celebrities, make-up artists and gorgeous gals the world over.

How would you describe the BECCA woman?

BECCA beauty is achievable and above all, believable. It’s about wearing products that work and colours that flatter, rather than just being led by trends. There is a great focus on the skin and achieving a flawless, radiant complexion with foundation shades that are perfectly matched to your skin tone. The BECCA woman has a more relaxed approach to beauty, where something should always be left a little undone to achieve the kind of effortless perfection she loves.

What are you currently working on at BECCA?

I’m working on our collections for late 2013 right now – we have some beautiful new products in development. In Australia, we are about to launch Ultimate Colour Gloss, a range of pigment-rich, high-shine glosses in bright, punchy shades.

BECCA campaigns and visuals are always so stunning and easily recognisable. Where do you get your inspiration?

Inspiration can come from anywhere – usually fashion, photography, travel, paintings, film and also interiors – unusual fabrics, combinations of textures and styles. Sometimes I’m not sure where I am drawing inspiration from, it is a culmination of various different influences that are etched into my memory. Right now, I’m inspired by the memory of spring in Australia – those first few days where the sun is out, but the air is cool.

Which of the collections has been your favourite?

Each picture is its own moment and so they are all my favourites for different reasons. But in terms of a collection that has harmony between both the campaign image and products, I really love Halcyon Days (SS 2011.) The products in this collection tend to be part of my everyday essentials, and the fresh and bright corals are shades I consistently like to wear, especially Nail Colour in Summerdaze and Tangerine Dream. The image itself is so beautiful, with that 70’s hippie look that I love.

BECCA has come so far – what achievement have you been most proud of?

I find it hard to pick just one – watching the very first BECCA shipment leave Western Australia bound for London, walking into department stores overseas to see the first BECCA counters, and opening our flagship in London’s South Kensington in 2005 – they have all made me very proud.

What in your opinion is the biggest mistake people make with make-up?

Choosing the wrong foundation, mainly in terms of colour but also finish as well, is probably still the biggest make-up mistake. Foundation that is too dark, too light, too heavy/dry for your skin type can be ageing and unflattering. It also affects how the rest of your make-up (i.e. blush, lip and eye colour) can look on the skin.

What’s your all-time best beauty tip?

Wearing crème or gel blush on the apples of the cheeks. Some women shy away from crème formulas, finding them hard to use or questioning their staying power, but they go a long way to making skin appear alive and healthy, create a youthful radiance and prevent skin from looking flat. They are super easy to apply, even with fingertips, and can be layered with powder formulas for additional staying power.

Have you always been an animal lover?

I have always had cats and dogs. My last cat was a black part-Persian called Gary and I had him for around 17 yrs. I had a Rottweiler called Max as well. As a child I grew up with Burmese cats and German Weimeriner dogs.

What’s your best memory with your cat Humphrey?

Humphrey acts more like a dog than a cat, he loves to play fetch and chase balls, he also loves to party and whenever there is something on, Humphrey is there hanging out. He is a wonderful addition to the family and we love having him at all home events, street parties etc… he knows all the neighbours

QUICKFIRE QUESTIONS – HUMPHREY:

Humphrey, Rebecca’s Bombay Cat talks to StyleTails about his surprising sources of inspiration and his ultimate dinner party guests.

How would you describe yourself in three words?

Handsome. Outgoing. Party boy.

What is your worst habit?

I have a few – I love to show people who is the boss, especially children. I like sitting on Rebecca’s keyboard whilst she’s working and enjoy licking people like a dog (I have the worst breath in the whole world!!!). I also enjoy terrorising the fish.

If your were human, who would you be?

Seal. We look so similar and are both are super-luxe and velvety smooth with talent and charisma galore. (Seal is currently a judge on The Voice Australia!)

What’s your pet hate?

When it’s raining outside and I’m stuck out in the cold.

How have you taken to the beauty industry?

I’m quite a metrosexual male – I spend a great deal of time grooming. I have weekly manicures, I understand the benefits of fish oils and I like to be involved in the weekly product testing sessions.

Who would be your top three dinner party guests?

The little willy wag tail bird that sits on our pool fence, Jelly the blue/green fighting fish and one of the lizards from the back fence… not sure which one I would eat first!

What inspires you?

I’m very inspired by the view from the bedroom. I love watching the birds and looking at the river. I wonder what people I would meet in all the rooftops that I can see and what creatures I would find in the world beyond the back fence. I also thoroughly enjoy outdoor sports and like to get involved in netball, soccer, swimming and skateboarding.

What don’t we know about you?

I have a passion for fur throws, cardboard boxes and I can’t resist baths, which if nice and warm, I am often inspired to jump into!

What a GUY!

