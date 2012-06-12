LIVING: Hounds of Hollywood – Pets of Hollywood’s Stars of the Silver Screen

StyleTails has abandoned the ‘un-summery’ climes of London for the warm glow and palm trees of LA LA Land. Quite frankly, who could blame us! After attending Shirley Maclaine’s star-studded Life Achievement Award at Sony Studio’s last week (where we spotted Julia Roberts, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Aniston – to drop just a few small names!) we’ve been all overcome with nostalgia for old-school Hollywood glamour. StyleTails takes a look at some of the most luminous stars of the silver screen and their beloved pets, from Maf, the dog given to Marilyn Monroe by Frank Sinatra (can you believe it!?), to Vivien Leigh’s menagerie of cats.

If ever there was a twisted tale of celebrity dog love, it must be Marilyn Monroe and Maf, her Maltese. Maf was given to Marilyn Monroe two years before her death as a Christmas present by Frank Sinatra. Honestly, you can’t make this stuff up. Maf, short for Mafia was her constant companion, seeing it ALL first hand, from John F. Kennedy to her divorce from play write Arthur Miller. What stories he must have to tell you say! Never fear, in true Hollywood style, Maf wrote a book about his time with Marilyn – ‘The Life and Opinions of Maf the Dog and His Friend Marilyn Monroe’. There was even talking of turning the book into a film. Only in Tinseltown.

The original ‘ladylike’ style icon Audrey Hepburn, star of Breakfast and Tiffany’s and Sabrina, was the proud owner of a Miniature Yorkshire Terrier named ‘Mr Famous’. Mr Famous lived up to his name, appearing in a scene with her in Funny Face, along with a number of magazine shoots. He was said to be furious when Audrey brought home ‘Pippin’, a fawn she was working with on the 1959 Film ‘Green Mansions’, directed by her ex-husband Mel Ferrer. Audrey made Pippin a bed in their bathtub at home and even took the fawn shopping with her in Beverly Hills!

It’s not all about the hounds in Hollywood though. English actress Vivien Leigh, star of A Streetcar Named Desire and the epic Gone with the Wind was known for her fondness of cats and in particular – Siamese. Having suffered with bi-polar disorder throughout her life, Leigh found the cats to be a calming influence. She owned four cats – Tiss, a black and white stray, plus three Siamese – ‘New Boy’, named after London’s New Theatre, ‘Armando’ and ‘Poo Jones’, which is by far my favourite celebrity pet name of all time.

And finally – who could forget the Hollywood pet of choice – the Raccoon! Marlon Brando apparently owned pet Racoon named ‘Russell’.

Enough said.

ST